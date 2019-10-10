New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone is dazzling the covers of two magazines this month, and apart from just her photoshoots, the actress shared some untold stories and her opinions on sensitive topics.

The 33-year-old actress is featured in the October issues of the Indian magazine Femina, as well as in Harper’s Bazaar India. The actress took to Instagram to share snaps and videos from her photo shoots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Oct 8, 2019 at 7:08am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Oct 8, 2019 at 7:08am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Oct 7, 2019 at 10:35pm PDT

Last week it was revealed that in 2019, only one Indian actress, Deepika, was featured in the "Business of Fashion (BoF) 500" list, which is considered to be the definitive professional index of people that shape the $2.4 trillion global fashion industry.

In her interview with Harper's Bazaar magazine, "old soul" Deepika said she has always been "extremely intuitive, vulnerable and sensitive" in life while accepting that she carries her "weird" traits around.

"In today's context, I could be considered a weird person. When I was on my bachelorette, I did laundry twice a day, so I suppose I am weird," reports quoted Deepika as saying.

On often being called out for her status of the highest-paid actress in B-town, Deepika mentioned that she felt guilty because it is a possibility that her stardom could overshadow the story of a film she is a part of.

The actress, who feels that it's not in her DNA to talk about where she lives, and how much money she earns, firmly believes that it's time that male actors also considered not charging sky-high fees for movies to avoid burdening films.

Earlier in July, Deepika made the headlines when she was spotted leaving the office of a director who was earlier accused of #MeToo allegations. The hashtag #NotMyDeepika trended on Twitter at the time.

#NotMyDeepika: Fans request Deepika Padukone not to work with Luv Ranjan via @etimes https://t.co/A6rGeKkHYS — Times of India (@timesofindia) July 20, 2019

Speaking about working with a director who had been implicated in a #MeToo scandal, in a recent interview, Deepika said it was not alright that the magnitude of the movement’s concentration stayed fixated on Bollywood.

The actress asked why just actors were getting flak and added that some cricketers must also be asked about the #MeToo movement.