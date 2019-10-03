Dubai's Iconic Burj Khalifa Commemorates Gandhi with Splendid Display of Light and Sound - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): The world’s tallest skyscraper was in its full glory on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's birth with an enchanting light and sound show on Wednesday, 2 October.

A video of Dubai's Burj Khalifa lit with vibrant colours and pictures of Mahatma Gandhi along with India’s national flag using cutting-edge projection and laser technology left many transfixed and spellbound.

The skyscraper commemorated the 150th anniversary of the birth of Mahatma Gandhi, known as “Father of Nation”; his birthday was celebrated across the globe to commemorate his legacy, leading the country’s independence movement through non-violent means.

بطريقة لطيفة ، يمكنك هز العالم-غاندي. نضيء #برج_خليفة إحياءًا لذكرى المهاتما غاندي في ذكرى ميلاده المائة والخمسين



In a gentle way, you can shake the world.- Gandhi. #BurjKhalifa lighting up in memory of Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary pic.twitter.com/JJFRiXv9pH — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) October 2, 2019

Events were also organised in many other parts of the world, including Mauritius, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Myanmar, Switzerland and other countries besides India.