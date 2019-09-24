8 Killed, 100 Injured as Quake Jolts Pakistan-Administered Kashmir, Army Launches Rescue Operation

New Delhi (Sputnik): At least four people were killed and nearly 100 injured when an earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter Scale and a depth of 10 km shook the border region of Pakistan-administered Kashmir on Tuesday evening, a media report said, prompting the Pakistani army to launch rescue and relief operations.

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit Pakistan on Tuesday, killing at least eight people and injuring another hundred, Reuters reported, citing government officials.

Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has provided military support to aid people affected by the quake, according to Pakistan military’s media wing.

"Chief of Army Staff directs immediate rescue operation in aid of civil administration for victims of earthquake in AJK (Azad Jammu and Kashmir). Army troops with aviation and medical support teams dispatched," the Pakistan army’s media wing ISPR said.

Initial reports suggested hundreds of people had been injured and roads damaged in several parts of Kashmir.

Pictures and videos emerging on social media showed massive damage in the region.

Damage to roads in AJK in Pakistan after the 5.8 magnitude earthquake just under an hour ago - epicentre is 1 km SE of New Mirpur



These pics are from that area pic.twitter.com/L1LEIQ5Nhc — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) September 24, 2019

Road damage at Jehlum Pakistan due to earth quake #earthquake pic.twitter.com/mjfIQTba52 — Rizwan Buttar (@rizwanbuttar) September 24, 2019

#earthquake



#Pakistan Azad #Kashmir Jatlan near Bhimber after Earthquake of magnitude 6.1



Also a building collapsed in Mirpur 50 injured including women and children. A Minaar and walls of masjid Abu-al-qasim also collapsed in Mirpur Azad Kashmir



1 woman dead in Mirpur pic.twitter.com/54lw1JuqzK — Developing Pakistan (@DevelopmentPk) September 24, 2019

#earthquake Panic and damage at Mirpur Hospital.



Epicenter of 5.8 Magnitude earthquake was 1.8 km away from Mirpur, POJK pic.twitter.com/WAfzvEbfm6 — Jammu-Kashmir Now (@JammuKashmirNow) September 24, 2019

The India Meteorological Departmen said the quake was at 6.3 on the Richter scale, striking the region at 16:31 local time.

There were no immediate reports of loss of life or damage to property on the Indian side of Kashmir.