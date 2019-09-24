6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Pakistan - Report

The epicentre of the earthquake, which struck at 4:01 p.m. local time, was around 12 kilometres northeast of Jhelum, a city in the north of Punjab province, or 88 kilometres southeast of Rawalpindi, according to reports.
M6.1 #earthquake strikes 173 km NW of #Lahore (#Pakistan) 9 min ago. Effects reported by eyewitnesses: pic.twitter.com/0CsClneyJJ— EMSC (@LastQuake) September 24, 2019
There are no details about damage or injuries available.
It is reported that New Delhi was also hit with seismic waves.
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)