6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Pakistan - Report

According to Pakistan Today newspaper, a powerful 6.1-magnitude earthquake has struck northeast Pakistan, with tremors felt in Islamabad.

The epicentre of the earthquake, which struck at 4:01 p.m. local time, was around 12 kilometres northeast of Jhelum, a city in the north of Punjab province, or 88 kilometres southeast of Rawalpindi, according to reports.

There are no details about damage or injuries available.

It is reported that New Delhi was also hit with seismic waves.

