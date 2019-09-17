Register
22:10 GMT +317 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Photos: China’s Sharp Sword Carrier-Based Stealth Drone to Enter Service by End of Year

    © YouTube Screenshot
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 60
    Subscribe

    China’s new carrier-based drone, dubbed the Sharp Sword, will appear in the October 1 National Day parade in Beijing and is expected to enter service before the end of the year.

    Unnamed sources in the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy told the South China Morning Post recently that final preparations were being made for the Sharp Sword drone to be commissioned before the end of the year.

    “The use of drones for aircraft carriers and warships is the trend [for navies] around the world,” a source from the PLAN said. “China is no exception.”

    The Sharp Sword is one of two drones to grow out of Shenyang Aircraft Design Institute’s AVIC 601-S stealth UAV testbed. Built in conjunction with the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) and Shenyang Aerospace University, the program produced a slew of drone designs, one of which was the Sharp Sword. The other, the Dark Sword, was touted as the world’s first sixth generation aircraft at its unveiling last year, Sputnik reported.

    ​“China has learned the technology from the US and France,” the PLAN insider told SCMP. The US is developing a similar drone, the Boeing MQ-25 Stingray, and France has the experimental Dassault nEUROn carrier-based UAV. The Stingray is expected to serve a variety of functions for the US Navy, from communications relay to aerial refueling.

    “The Sharp Sword does not have this capability,” the naval insider said of refueling, “so it will focus on reconnaissance missions for [China’s] missile systems.” 

    “In order to reduce its weight, the reconnaissance version of the Sharp Sword would not carry weapons despite having two internal bomb bays, because it needs to fit the ski-jump take-off ramp on the Type 001A,” the source told SCMP. “The Sharp Sword reconnaissance drone’s key mission will be gathering intelligence for ship-borne missile systems, enabling the missiles to accurately hit targets that are 300 km to 400 km away.”

    The PLA Rocket Force has placed particular emphasis on developing dangerous long-range anti-ship missiles that can keep the US Navy at a safe distance, so the Sharp Sword’s ability to further extend that range only places enemy ships in all the more peril.

    ​The drone made an unexpected appearance in recent photos of the PLA’s parade rehearsals in Beijing. In just two weeks, the People’s Republic of China will celebrate the 70th anniversary of its foundation, when Communist Party Chairman Mao Zedong declared victory in the civil war and the foundation of the new socialist country in 1949.

    The celebrations are expected to be marvelous, but also militant, with a military parade showing off the country’s incredible technical advancements as indicative of its status as a rising global power. Chinese President Xi Jinping has set a goal for China of achieving a “moderately prosperous society” by 2020 and making China a “fully developed nation” and “a global leader in terms of comprehensive national power and international influence” by 2049, the PRC’s centenary.

    ​China’s advancements in drone development reflect its heavy investment in emerging technological fields. Aside from dominating the worldwide market for drones both civilian and military, Beijing has developed a bevy of UAVs for military purposes, many of which rely on stealth technology, including the Sharp Sword.

    Related:

    In European First, Serbia Acquires Chinese Military Drones
    PLA's Alleged S. China Sea Missile Tests Sent US Message That 'It's Too Late to Catch Up' - Report
    Chinese PLA Holds Riot Drills Near Hong Kong as Protests Escalate
    Tags:
    National Day celebrations, Shenyang Aircraft Corporation, MQ-25 Stingray, People's Liberation Army, China, carrier-based, Drone
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    First frost near the Titovka river in Murmansk region.
    The Beauty of Nature Above the Arctic Circle: Autumn Landscapes in Russia's Far North
    Blame It On The Bulb
    Blame It On The Bulb
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse