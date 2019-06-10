Register
22:47 GMT +310 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Photo of Chinese missile testing released January 9, 2017.

    Beijing Has a Plan to Outpace the US Military’s Weaponry by 2049

    PLA Daily
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    111

    A new report by a Washington think tank warns it is “long past time” the Pentagon took the Chinese military-technological drive seriously, as Beijing has a plan to technically outpace the US military by 2049 and develop the ability to wage war on its own terms.

    According to a new report published Thursday by the Center for a New American Security, China has been working on a comprehensive three-tiered plan to catch up to, match, and exceed the US military’s capabilities by 2049.

    Second flying prototype of T-50 PAK FA b/n 52
    © Wikimedia Commons; Vitaly Kuzmin
    Moscow May Offer China, Turkey Export Variant of New Su-57 Fighter - Reports

    The timeline corresponds to goals set by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2017, including for China to become a “moderately prosperous society” by 2020 and a “fully developed nation” and “a global leader in terms of comprehensive national power and international influence” by 2049, the centenary of the foundation of the People’s Republic of China.

    In the report, authors Robert Work and co-author Greg Grant argue, "It is long past time for the Department of Defense to ... develop the operational concepts, systems and platforms to allow the joint force to prevail against concerted Chinese attempts to deconstruct and destroy US operational battle networks."

    According to the authors, as the post-Cold War era was inaugurated by Washington’s 42-day bombing campaign against Iraq in Operation Desert Storm, the Chinese were taking careful notes. Realizing that with the Soviet Union gone, China would now become the United States’ primary rival, Chinese strategists began to plan for how they would fight a war against a technologically superior foe.

    "A key lesson China took from the 1991 Desert Storm campaign was to strike hard and fast during war's earliest stages, as initiative once lost would be all but impossible to regain against an opponent capable of 24-hour, all-weather guided-munitions bombardment,"  the authors noted in their report.

    A destroyer of the South China Sea Fleet of the Chinese Navy fires a missile during a training exercise.
    © AP Photo / Zha Chunming
    ‘A Very Big Gap’: China’s PLARF Outclasses US Missiles, Puts Carriers At Risk

    Then-Chinese President Jiang Zemin directed PLA strategists to prepare to fight “local wars under high technology conditions,” but also to come up with a plan for one day standing toe-to-toe with the American military. The report notes that between 1996 and 2015, Chinese defense spending grew an astounding 620% in real terms - or about 11% per year, according to a 2015 RAND study cited in Thursday’s report.

    For now, China remains in the first stage of this tripartite plan, but it is rapidly closing in on phase two, Work and Grant warn, when it will develop "deep and multidirectional strike capabilities" comparable to the US military, and be able to wage a war on equal terms that will keep the US out of the East Asian littoral region, which Beijing defines as west of the First Island Chain.

    Sputnik has reported on the great amount of attention paid to the PLA’s Rocket Force (PLARF), which has maximised the cost effectiveness of medium-, intermediate- and long-range missiles as an effective deterrent to US Navy vessels that might attempt to operate in the South China or East China seas in the event of a war between the two global powers.

    China's aircraft carrier Liaoning sails past a rainbow as it enters Hong Kong, China, July 7, 2017
    © REUTERS / Bobby Yip
    People’s Liberation Army-Navy Declares Chinese Carrier Liaoning a ‘Combat Ship’

    One former PLA colonel recently confided to Reuters that "US missiles are superior to ours in terms of quality and quantity.” However, with missiles that cost 10,000 times less than an aircraft carrier, the PLARF’s ability to swarm US Navy ships with more projectiles than their defenses can handle remains a cost-effective way to keep the more advanced force at bay.

    “We cannot defeat the United States at sea," the retired colonel said. "But we have missiles that specifically target aircraft carriers to stop them from approaching our territorial waters if there were conflict."

    Phase three of the plan would be achieved once China stands head-and-shoulders above the US military technologically, and can push US forces out of the Second Island Chain, which extends south from Japan south through the Bonin and Marianas Islands.

    So what does technological superiority look like? According to the authors, China hopes to develop the capabilities and concepts to conduct 'systems destruction warfare' - the crippling of the US battle network's command, control, communication and intelligence systems."

    Chinese graduate
    © Flickr/ faungg's photos
    China Starts Program for Elite Teenage Students to Design AI Weapons

    That includes an arsenal of long-range precision missiles with advanced targeting systems capable of penetrating US defense networks in the opening shots of the conflict; “Assassin’s Mace” capabilities or “black capabilities” as-yet unknown to the Pentagon that will be unveiled as a surprise silver bullet in the event of a conflict; and becoming a world leader in artificial intelligence.

    Last August, Sputnik reported how the burgeoning trade war between the US and China is aimed at slowing down the latter’s technological advancement, especially in the areas of cyberwarfare and AI. US President Donald Trump’s Space Force, while facing resistance by other branches at the Pentagon, is also aimed at sparking a new “space race” to catapult US technological development forward, similar to the effect competition with the Soviets on space missions had in the 1950s and 1960s.

    "Make no mistake about it that we are - we are totally at war with China right now," Sputnik quoted Jim Phillips, CEO and chair of the nanotechnology firm NanoMech, as saying in July 2018. "It's not a war of bombs. It's a war of cyberwarfare, and it's also a war of GDP and jobs. And the one that has the most GDP and the jobs is going to be the clear winner."

    Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects rare earth metals at a mining and refinement facility in Jiangxi Province
    © China Central Television screenshot
    Beijing Could Use Rare Earth Metal Exports as Pressure Point in US Trade War

    In February, Trump signed an executive order directing US agencies to draw up a plan for “maintaining American leadership in AI” in the face of foreign competition - a measure almost universally understood to be aimed at China.

    Beijing has pushed back against this effort by providing tech companies, especially those specializing in AI, with state subsidies and tax write-offs, to offset the effects of US tariffs on Chinese imports and the sanctioning of Shenzhen-based tech giant Huawei by the US Department of Commerce.

    In July 2017, China’s State Council laid out the New Generation AI Development Plan, a roadmap to becoming a world leader in AI by 2030, and set aside 400 billion yuan ($59.07 billion) to develop the core of its AI industry by 2025. However, the South China Morning Post noted that could snowball to as much as 5 trillion yuan, when satellite industries are taken in to account.

    Related:

    US-China Trade War Only Part of Larger Global Conflict – Cyber Security Analyst
    China Set to Curb Key Technology Exports to US Amid Huawei Clampdown – Reports
    Trump Calls Fed 'Very Destructive' to Economy, Accuses Regulator of Sabotaging Anti-China Trade War
    Tags:
    report, Center for a New American Security, US-China trade war, Weapons, long-range, US Military, Artificial Intelligence, PLA, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Азиатско-Тихоокеанский чемпионат по воздушной и пилонной акробатике
    Festival of Sensuality: Pole Dancers and Athletes From Around the World Compete in Russia's Far East
    Holiday Hijacked
    Holiday Hijacked
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse