Indian, Pakistani Military Exchange Heavy Fire Along LoC in Kashmir, Ten Reported Dead

Decades of tensions between India and Pakistan over the former princely state of Jammu and Kashmir escalated this spring after a terror attack killed dozens of Indian security personnel, and came to a head last week after New Delhi announced the suspension of the region's special status.

Five Indian and Pakistani military personnel have been killed amid intense skirmishes along the fragile Line of Control border between India and Pakistan on Thursday, the Pakistani military and local officials have reported.

The deaths were caused by two separate incidents, with the Pakistani military saying the casualties included three Pakistani soldiers killed. Five Indian soldiers were also killed, with "many injured" and their "bunkers damaged," the Pakistani military claimed, adding that "intermittent exchange of fire continues."

India has yet to comment on the reports.

In a separate incident, two civilians were also reported killed and another injured in an exchange of fire in Rawalakot district, a senior official told AFP.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW