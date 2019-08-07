Pakistan Decides to Downgrade Diplomatic Ties With India Over Kashmir - Report

Earlier on Wednesday, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan called a national security committee meeting to discuss the situation in Kashmir, following India's decision to revoke the state's autonomous status.

Pakistan's National Security Committee, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, decided on Wednesday to downgrade diplomatic relations with India and suspend bilateral trade following New Delhi's move to revoke the special status of its Jammu and Kashmir state.

"The committee discussed the situation arising out of unilateral & illegal actions by Indian govt, situation inside Indian Occupied J&K and along LOC," the Pakistani government said in a statement in its official Twitter blog.

According to the statement, the committee also decided to take the matter to the United Nations, including the Security Council.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister has also said that Islamabad will recall its diplomats from India and expel Indian diplomats in response to New Delhi's Kashmir move.

On Monday, India revoked Article 370 of the constitution which protected the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, requiring the mandatory approval of most of the laws adopted by the Indian parliament in the local assembly.

The Indian government plans to split the Ladakh region from Jammu and Kashmir and grant it the status of a union territory, which means it would be directly controlled by the federal government. The remainder of the state will become a second union territory. However, the Ladakh region will not have its own legislature, unlike Jammu and Kashmir.