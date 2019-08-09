Nearly Half of Priyanka Chopra’s Followers May Be Fake - British Survey

New Delhi (Sputnik): Known for hogging the headlines with her sensuous pics on Instagram, Indian-American actress Priyanka Chopra has been winning millions of hearts – even more so since marrying singer Nick Jonas. But a British survey has suggested that her actual followers may only be just half as many as people were made to believe.

Priyanka Chopra, boasts a whopping 43.6 million followers on Instagram alone and recently made headlines for featuring on the ''2019 Instagram Rich List'' and topping ''The Hollywood Reporter's Social Climbers Charts''.

According to a study by UK-based website ICMP, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone have the highest number of fake followers among Indian film industry celebrities, amid a list of Hollywood celebrities.

The website's audit shows that American comedian Ellen DeGeneres has the most significant number of fake followers in the showbiz category at 49 %, followed by South Korean boy band, BTS with 47% fake followers.

However, Deepika Padukone surpassed Priyanka Chopra, featuring on the list in sixth place with 45% fake followers across all social media platforms. Priyanka Chopra's followers include 43% that are fake.

Priyanka Chopra's fan following supersedes Deepika Padukone, numbering 43.6 million on Instagram and 25 million on Twitter. The latter has 37.8 million followers on Instagram and 26.3 million on Twitter.

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli is another Indian to feature in the list, with 43% fake followers in the sports category, topped by footballer Toni Kroos.

Ten Celebrities with the Highest Numbers of Fake Followers by the Institute of Contemporary Music Performance (ICMP)

1. Ellen DeGeneres (49%)

2. BTS (47%)

3. Kourtney Kardashian (46%)

4. Taylor Swift (46%)

5. Ariana Grande (46%)

6. Deepika Padukone (45%)

7. Miley Cyrus (45%)

8. Katy Perry (44%)

9. Khloe Kardashian (43%)

10. Priyanka Chopra (43%)

The Institute of Contemporary Music Performance is a UK-based website that audits various “most successful” and “most followed” lists to measure what percentage of their following is actually real.