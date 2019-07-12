Commenting on the photoshoot, some netizens behaved as if they were the ‘fashion police’ while others simply seemed overwhelmed by her own distinct charm regardless of whether or not it matches Sonam Kapoor’s sensuous looks.
Padukone, a brand ambassador of Tanishq Jewellery, posed for one of their adverts in a white pantsuit which reminded netizens of Sonam Kapoor’s Ralph and Rosso Tuxedo from Cannes 2019.
Sonam Kapoor walked the Cannes red carpet this year wearing the Ralph and Rosso tuxedo.
Some netizens went a step forward and slammed her for her unreal nose and skin tone, calling it a photoshop fail.
12 July 2019
Serious national issue? Bloody bufoons— @rovingeye (@rovingeye6) 12 July 2019
12 July 2019
Deepika Padukone stepped out of her comfort zone and gave a head-turning appearance in a Giambattista Valli ruffled gown with a turban at Cannes 2019.
Deepika Padukone's ardent fans still found her stunning and called her "classy" and "elegant".
Sometimes new looks define photographic moments....in a special way. pic.twitter.com/nCOizjaFyV— Sandeep Datta (@sandeepdatta) 12 July 2019
