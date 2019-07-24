Priyanka Chopra Earns $271,000 Per Photo on Instagram

New Delhi (Sputnik): While some of us worry about likes or followers on our Instagram account, Bollywood actress-turned-global icon Priyanka Chopra and Indian Cricket team skipper Virat Kohli are not just creating ripples on the photo-sharing platform, but earning $271,000 and $196,000 respectively for each photo posted.

The revelation was made on the '2019 Instagram Rich List' released on Wednesday.

Priyanka and Virat were the only two Indians featured in this list of rich celebrities by Hooper HQ, a UK-based social media management company.

In 9th place, Priyanka earned $271,000 per post, while Viral Kohli in 23rd position got $196,000 for every photo posted on Instagram, leaving behind star footballers like Luis Suarez ranked 24th and Mohammad Salah coming in at number 26.

View this post on Instagram A good laugh is the best medicine 😃 A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Jun 4, 2019 at 3:07am PDT

American model and businesswoman Kylie Jenner topped the list of wealthiest Instagram celebrities with a whopping $1.26 million per post, followed by Ariana Grande, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kim Kardashian, and Selena Gomez.

Global icon Priyanka Chopra, who also topped The Hollywood Reporter's Social Climbers Charts, is making the best use of her social media status by promoting her activities as UNICEF's Goodwill Ambassador.

Her film 'The Sky Is Pink', helmed by Shonali Bose, will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on 13 September. The film is about the love relationship between a couple Aditi and Niren Chaudhary, which spans 25 years and is told by their spunky teenage daughter, Aisha Chaudhary, who is terminally ill.