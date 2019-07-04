Priyanka Chopra Bollywood Flick in Controversy as Co-Star Quits Film Over Islam

New Delhi (Sputnik): Priyanka’s upcoming movie The Sky Is Pink faces an uncertain horizon, due to her co-star Zaira Wasim’s controversial move to quit Bollywood, citing ‘interference with Islam’. Some netizens are calling for a boycott of the film because of Zaira’s announcement, which they labelled as publicity stunt before their film’s release.

The movie, which is a biographical story about an 18-year-old girl, stars Zaira and actor Farhan Akhtar along with the Indo-American star Priyanka Chopra.

Zaira, who on 30 June took to social media to announce her decision to quit the film industry, saying it ‘threatened relationship with her religion’, later told media she would no longer be part of the film’s promotions along with Priyanka and Farhan.

A section of netizens are furious over this development. However, labelling the whole “religion over Bollywood” controversy as a ‘film promotional stunt’, netizens are slamming the Quantico star’s Bollywood repatriation project, which comes after a gap of 3 years.

While calling on others not to watch the movie, netizens have accused Zaira of doing similar publicity stunts before her previous movies as well.

Some users went a step ahead to further call for the boycott of the movie due to Zaira’s recent act.

However, expectedly, Priyanka's large fan-base has shown support for the movie, expressing their excitement to see their star, nicknamed as PeeCee, back in Hindi language cinema.

One user also backed the movie, explaining how it presents an importing social message and not watching the movie would in fact harm society and not the movie cast.

Priyanka who is presently in Paris for the wedding of his brother-in-law Joe Jonas to Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner is expected to land in India soon for the promotion of the movie, which is set to be released in October.