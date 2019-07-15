Priyanka Chopra Reigns Social Climbers Charts in Top Actors Category

New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood actress-turned-global icon Priyanka Chopra seems to be making the best use of her social media, as she has topped The Hollywood Reporter’s Social Climbers Charts for the third time in four weeks. This is her 12th non-consecutive week at the top of the chart.

The actress is in the top five of the charts, in the company of Hollywood actors Bette Midler, Gaten Matarazzo, Kevin Hart and Caleb McLaughlin. Priyanka also replaced her Baywatch co-star and friend, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, who is now in the sixth position.

Priyanka, who is also a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, started her career in Hollywood with the American television show Quantico in 2015 and has been going strong since. Be it her red carpet appearances or her candid holiday pictures with husband Nick Jonas, Priyanka continuously creates buzz on the internet.

Her recent Instagram picture, in a white monokini snapped by Nick Jonas, launched her to the top of the charts. The post shows Priyanka Chopra posing poolside and has already been liked by close to three million people.

The 'Social Media Climber' charts rank the most popular personalities and TV shows in a weekly chart, based on data from Social media sites like Instagram, Twitter, Youtube, and Facebook. The chart uses statistics including weekly social media engagement, followers and subscribers.