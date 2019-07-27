One Indian Soldier Killed Amid Clashes With Pakistan on Line of Control - Reports

According to Indian officials, Pakistani forces attacked an Indian Army post in the Machil sector on Saturday. As a result, a soldier named Rajinder Singh was injured and later died in a nearby hospital.
The tensions in the disputed region escalated earlier this month, despite an offer by US President Donald Trump to mediate the issue between the two countries, claiming that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him about that during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
