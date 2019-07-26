Indian Politician Suggests Modi May Have Asked Trump to ‘Meditate’ Not ‘Mediate’

New Delhi (Sputnik): A political leader from India's main opposition Congress party has remarked that it's possible that President Donald Trump claims to have been asked to 'mediate on Kashmir' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their recent meet could have occurred due to Trump confusing the word 'meditation' with 'mediation'.

"Maybe Prime Minister Modi wanted to say why don't you meditate for Yoga, and he (Trump) thought Modi was asking to mediate," Salman Khurshid, a senior leader of Indian opposition Congress Party, who served as India's External Affairs Minister from 2012-14, told media persons during a book launch.

So did Modi say, “Mr. Trump please meditate in Kashmir.”



Like of all the places in the world, go and meditate in Kashmir.



He was reacting to US President Trump's recent statement to media claiming the Indian prime minister had asked him to intervene in the Kashmir issue and mediate between India and Pakistan to resolve it.

However, the senior Congress leader's remarks, most likely intended in a lighter vein, were enough to leave the Twitterati in splits.

On 22 July, a huge row erupted in Indian parliament following Trump's Kashmir mediation claim which he made while holding a joint press conference with visiting Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"I was with Prime Minister Modi two weeks ago, and we talked about this subject [Kashmir]. And he actually said, 'Would you like to be a mediator or arbitrator?' I said, "where" [Modi said] "Kashmir", the US President had stated.

The statement evoked questioning from India's opposition parties in the Indian parliament's ongoing Monsoon Session. Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar had to refute Trump's claims saying "no such request has been made by the Prime Minister to the US President".

The Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan dates back to 1947 with two of three wars fought over it. In 1999, the forces of both countries met in the Kargil heights of the Kashmir Valley, the meeting was followed by battles that claimed the lives of over 500 soldiers on the Indian side.