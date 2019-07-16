New Delhi (Sputnik): An alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist, who was on the run since receiving bail from a court in Delhi, has been nabbed in the Kashmir Valley along with two of his accomplices by a visiting special team of the Delhi Police, an official said on Tuesday.

A senior Delhi Police officer said that the terrorist has been identified as Basir Ahamad. He is suspected of being a member of Jaish-e-Mohammed. Two of Ahamad’s accomplices have been identified as Faiz and Majid Baba.

According to Sanjeev Yadav, deputy commissioner of police, special cell, Delhi Police, Ahamad had been arrested in connection with an incident involving an exchange of fire with the Delhi Police, but he managed to get bail from a higher court in 2007.

"Non-bailable warrants were issued against them several times since 2014. Multiple raids had failed to nab any of them. Basir Ahmad is being brought to Delhi to face sentencing by the Delhi High Court while his activities over the past four years are also being probed", Yadav added.

Since he had not appeared in court after being released from prison on bail, the Delhi Police declared a reward of Rs. 200,000 (US $3,000).

Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) is a Pakistan-based terror outfit which aims at separating Kashmir from India. The terror outfit claimed responsibility for the 14 February Pulwama terror attack, in which at least 40 Indian soldiers were killed. The Indian government retaliated to the attack and destroyed alleged terror infrastructure in Balakot inside Pakistan. The following day, the two nuclear armed nations were involved in a dogfight and reportedly each shot down a fighter jet of the other.

Meanwhile, the Indian Home Ministry claimed on Tuesday that 398 militants have infiltrated Jammu and Kashmir since 2016 and 126 of them have been killed by security forces.

"Attempts of Infiltration from across the border are mainly in Jammu and Kashmir which has been affected by terrorist violence, sponsored and supported from across-the border", G. Kishan Reddy, minister of state for home affairs, said in parliament on Tuesday.

Nevertheless, the ministry added that net infiltration was reduced by 43% in the first half of the year compared with the corresponding period of 2018.