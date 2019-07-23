Register
23 July 2019
    U.S. President Donald Trump stands with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 22, 2019

    Pakistani PM Khan 'Surprised' by India's Reaction to Trump's Kashmir Mediation Offer

    Asia & Pacific
    New Delhi (Sputnik): Amid the political storm over US President Donald Trump's remark on Kashmir, the Prime Minister of Pakistan has said he is "surprised" by New Delhi's reaction as the issue has been lingering for over seven decades and requires mediation.

    Khan stated that generations of Kashmiris have suffered and are suffering daily and "need conflict resolution".

    "Surprised by reaction of India to President Trump's offer of mediation to bring Pak and India to dialogue table for resolving Kashmir conflict which has held subcontinent hostage for 70 yrs," Imran Khan tweeted while concluding his three days visit to the US.

    ​The Pakistan Prime Minister's remark came after S Jaishankar, India's Minister of External Affairs denied that Modi had made such a request in parliament on Tuesday, to mollify the angry opposition. Jaishankar categorically assured parliament that no such request for US mediation on Kashmir had been made by the Prime Minister.  

    Despite the strong denials of Trump's remark, India's main opposition Congress demanded a personal statement from Narendra Modi to parliament to confirm that there is no change in New Delhi's policy of exclusively direct talks with Islamabad.

    Pakistan has been attempting to raise the issue of Jammu and Kashmir on the international arena, at the United Nations, UN Human Rights Council and the Organization of Islamic Countries for years, but India has maintained its position that the "entire State of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of the Indian Union and there is no role whatsoever for a third party in this regard".

    The Kashmir dispute dates back to 1947, when soon after India and Pakistan gained independence from British colonial rule, Pakistani forces along with local militia attacked the Kashmir valley ruled by Maharaja Hari Singh, who, after initially resisting the idea, acceded to India, much to Islamabad's dismay.

