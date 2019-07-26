North Korea Says Recent Missile Launch Was ‘Warning’ to ‘South Korean Warmongers’ - Report

The South Korean outlet went on to say that Kim called for Seoul to suspend both the deployment of new weapons and upcoming military drills.

North Korea's KCNA echoed the reports, saying the DPRK leader's demonstration of the "new tactical guided weapon" on Thursday was a "stern warning" to "South Korean warmongers" amid their continuation of joint military exercises and development of high-tech weapons.

"We are forced to continue to develop super-powerful weapons systems to eliminate the potential and direct threats to our national security in the South," Kim said Friday, according to KCNA.

On Thursday, North Korea conducted its first missile test since Kim and US President Donald Trump agreed on resuming steps toward denuclearization last month.

Citing South Korean presidential official Cheong Wa Dae, Yonhap reported the two missiles, launched from North Korea's Hodo Peninsula around 5:34 a.m. and 5:57 a.m. local time, were "a new kind of short-range ballistic missile." The first missile flew a reported 430 kilometers, while the second traveled 690 kilometers. Both projectiles landed in the Sea of Japan.