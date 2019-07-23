Pompeo Hopes to Resume Working-Level Talks With North Korea Within Several Weeks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States hopes to restart the working-level negotiations with North Korea within a couple of weeks, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

US President Donald Trump had a surprise meeting with the North’s leader, Kim Jong-un, in a village on the Korean demarcation line on June 30. Trump told reporters they had agreed to working-level nuclear talks, expected to restart the North Korean denuclearization process.

"We hope that the working-level discussions will begin in a couple of weeks. The North Koreans have to go fill the promise that Chairman Kim made. He promised that he would denuclearize his country. He did so publicly in a written document; he said so to President Trump. He has told me that half a dozen times personally. They have to make a decision that they’re prepared to go execute that," Pompeo told the IHeartMedia radio broadcaster in an interview.

Pompeo earlier expressed hope that both Washington and Pyongyang will demonstrate more "creative" approaches at the denuclearization talks, offering ideas that have not been raised before.