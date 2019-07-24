Indian Mother Elephant Avenges Her Baby’s Death in Andhra Forest

New Delhi (Sputnik): In a heart-wrenching incident in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, a mother elephant avenged her baby’s death by uprooting the transformer which electrocuted it.

The mother elephant was devastated when her calf died after coming in contact with an electric transformer pole on village farmland. Unable to bear the inexplicable loss of her baby, the mother returned to destroy the culprit.

The two-year-old male elephant calf was walking along with its mother on the fateful day when it came in contact with an uninsulated electric pole. It eventually died due to the effect of the high-voltage current despite the persistent efforts of authorities.

Though the hapless mother elephant desperately tried to lift the baby's corpse until dawn, she couldn't succeed. The mother then retreated into the bushes after increased movement by farmers and forest officials in the area.

However, she didn't forget the location of the incident even after being transported back into the forest.

The calf was buried by forest officials on Sunday evening after a post-mortem.

A day later, forest rangers camping at the site at night, said they were petrified to see the jumbo mother return Monday morning and uproot the electric transformer with all her might. She even snapped the electrical cables that killed her calf.

"The elephant came back to the spot in the early hours of Monday and uprooted the transformer, "the Forest Department officials said.

"As a precautionary, measure soon after the calf's death the transformer and electricity in the area were suspended," officials told The News Minute, a digital news platform.