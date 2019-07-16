Myanmar Navy Receives First Shipment of Light Torpedos From India (Photos)

Last week, the Myanmar Navy received its first set of light torpedos from the Indian government, coming two years after a monumental $37.9 million export deal was signed between the two governments.

The Indian-made Advanced Light Torpedo (TAL) Shyena made its way to Myanmar for the first time in a July 12 delivery last week, according to The Diplomat.

In March 2017, Sputnik reported Myanmar inked a nearly $38 million deal with the Indian government in exchange for their first indigenous lightweight torpedo. The exact size of the TAL purchase was and still remains unknown.

Huge significance to this picture — those are India’s first ever Shyena advanced lightweight torpedoes headed for Myanmar as part of a $37.9 million export deal signed in 2017. This photo from maker Bharat Dynamics Ltd. (The launcher systems & integration are by L&T). pic.twitter.com/WzF0GWe1SK — Livefist (@livefist) July 13, 2019

"Export of the lightweight torpedoes would follow the earlier supply of sonars, acoustic domes and directing gear to Myanmar," S. Christopher, chairman of Indian’s Defense Research and Development Organization, said around the time of the report.

The TAL Shyena units delivered last week to Myanmar were constructed by Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), a public sector enterprise under the administrative control of India’s Ministry of Defense.

Since the unveiling of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2014 “Act East” policy, India has been making moves to increase cooperation with neighboring East Asian allies to counterbalance China’s expanding influence in the region.

Another monumental coordination between India and Myanmar came about in December 2018, when a 78-member Indian delegation met with senior officials from Myanmar’s military in their first exchange program.

Indian & Myanmar Militaries engage in a novel way. Indian def pers & spouses make a short visit to Nay Pi Taw. Myanmar def pers with spouses reaching Bodh Gaya by the same @IAF_MCC aircraft in the evening. Would not have been possible without out of the way effort of @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/T3bpTPN4wh — Defence Spokesperson (@SpokespersonMoD) December 23, 2018

At the same time, a 120-member defense delegation was sent to India from Myanmar in a show of goodwill and diplomacy.