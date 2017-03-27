India Bags Myanmar Torpedo Order Worth $38 Million

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Earlier this month, the Indian Navy had accepted a proposal of the Myanmar Navy to train their personnel and set up meteorological facilities. "Export of the lightweight torpedoes would follow the earlier supply of sonars, acoustic domes and directing gear to Myanmar," said S. Christopher, chief of the Defense Research and Development Organization.
A DRDO-developed torpedoes will be exported to Myanmar!— प्रkash (@iPraksy) March 25, 2017
The size of order from Myanmar is USD 37.90Mn! pic.twitter.com/dgfzUiAHSK
India shares a long maritime boundary with Myanmar in the strategically important Bay of Bengal. It will soon hand over the Sittwe port to Myanmar after completing the development process in the next few weeks. This port will be part of the transit corridor through which India expects larger trade share with East Asian countries.
