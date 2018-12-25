India, Myanmar Conduct First Ever Military Exchange Programme

The effort aimed at promoting mutual trust between the defence forces of Myanmar and India is part of the latter’s strategy to counter increasing Chinese influence in the Indian Ocean region.

New Delhi (Sputnik): A 78-member delegation of senior Indian military officials is visiting Myanmar for the first ever exchange programme to enhance mutual trust. Similarly, a 120-member delegation of defence personnel from Myanmar is presently in India. The Indian delegation is scheduled to interact with top officials from Myanmar's military.

Indian & Myanmar Militaries engage in a novel way. Indian def pers & spouses make a short visit to Nay Pi Taw. Myanmar def pers with spouses reaching Bodh Gaya by the same @IAF_MCC aircraft in the evening. Would not have been possible without out of the way effort of @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/T3bpTPN4wh — Defence Spokesperson (@SpokespersonMoD) December 23, 2018

"A delegation of military officials have arrived in Myanmar for goodwill diplomacy. Some of them are accompanied with their spouses also. They will be interacting with their counterparts here," Sumit Seth, Deputy Chief of Mission in Indian Embassy in Myanmar told Sputnik.

Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat has been advocating for deeper coordination between the Indian and Myanmar armies for some time. Myanmar is considered to have recently moved closer to China, which has been a concern for India.

India believes that some insurgent groups active near its northeastern border have their bases in Myanmar. In June of this year, Indian Army commandos ambushed a camp in Myanmar's territory belonging to the outlawed Nagaland-Khaplang insurgent group.

India is trying to increase cooperation with Myanmar to counter China's consistent and assertive engagement with leaders in Nay Pi Taw.

Indian Prime Minister Modi visited Myanmar last September to consolidate ties with the neighbouring country. Myanmar, which shares a 1640 km border with India's north-east, is one of India's strategic neighbours and a key target of India's "Act East" and "Neighbourhood First" policies.