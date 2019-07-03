Register
23:03 GMT +303 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    ‘Perfect Size’: China Tests Naval Version of Z-20 Chopper Expected to Fill ‘A Big Gap’ (Photos)

    © YouTube screenshot
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Photos that surfaced on social media show China’s Z-20 helicopter has been modified for naval operations and that the People’s Liberation Army Navy is testing out the new version on its newest guided missile destroyer. Analysts say the chopper could “fill a big gap” in Beijing’s anti-submarine warfare and search-and-rescue capabilities.

    The photos appeared on Chinese social media site Weibo and was first reported by the Chinese publication Weapon, printed by weapons maker China North Industries Group Corporation. The Global Times republished the photos on its Twitter account earlier this week.

    They show a version of the Harbin Z-20, the PLA’s newest all-purpose helicopter, that appears to have been modified for naval duties.

    The heli’s folding rotor blades and tail help it to fit into the ship’s small hangar, and the way it sits on the ship’s landing pad suggests its wheels have been enhanced for landing on a naval vessel as well, the South China Morning Post noted.

    ​The ship is believed to be the Type 055 guided missile destroyer Nanchang, SCMP noted, the largest such vessel in East Asia - so big, the US Navy defines the 13,000-ton warship as a cruiser.

    Li Jie, a Beijing-based naval expert, told the Global Times the PLAN was likely testing the “practical adaptability” of the Z-20 on ships, including how it would actually fit onto them.

    ​"The PLA Navy has had a shortage of home-grown ship-borne helicopters for a long time," Song Zhongping, a military analyst in Hong Kong, told the South China Morning Post. "When it's ready, the Z-20 could fill a big gap."

    Song said the 10-ton Z-20 was the “perfect size” for China’s naval aviation needs, as its other helicopters are either too big to fit on warships or too small to be capable of carrying out any kind of mission effectively. The Z-8 is a 13-ton beast capable of heavy lifting, but much too big for the narrow confines of a destroyer’s aft section, and the 4-ton Z-9 is so small the PLAN can’t use it for much more than radar spotting. SCMP noted Beijing has bought export versions of the Russian KA-28, but they don’t quite cut it, either.

    ​The Z-20 has been slandered in Western press as a “Copyhawk” due to its superficial similarities to the US-made UH-60 Black Hawk, which China also operates but is now retiring in favor of the Z-20, but as Sputnik reported, it’s actually a very different helicopter. For example, the Z-20’s engine is much more powerful, as it’s expected to perform heavy-lifting duties at high altitudes in Tibet. The Z-20 made its first flight in 2013, but only recently entered general service with the PLA.

    In February, Sputnik reported that China and Russia were expected to sign what Rostec director Viktor Kladov called "the contract of the century,” an agreement between Rostec and the Aviation Industry Corporation of China to jointly produce a 40-ton heavy-lift helicopter by 2032. The Global Times notes the engine design was expected to be based off Mil’s Mi-26 heavy lifter.

    Related:

    US Navy Considers Destroyer Upgrades to Counter New Weapons From China, Russia
    China Anticipates Flying Green Supersonic Airliners by 2035
    China Reportedly Conducts Missile Tests in South China Sea After Xi, Trump G-20 Talks
    Tags:
    helicopter, anti-submarine warfare (ASW), Type 055 destroyer, People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), naval aviation, Harbin Z-20
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Ladies' Hats, Gymnastics on the Beach and Gagarin: A Look Back at Soviet Crimea
    Ladies' Hats, Gymnastics on the Beach and Gagarin: A Look Back at Soviet Crimea
    Military Dependence Day
    Military Dependence Day
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse