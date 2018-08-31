Register
04:01 GMT +331 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopters support soldiers during the NATO Noble Jump exercise on a training range near Swietoszow Zagan, Poland. Polish leaders say the country is buying Polish-made Black Hawk helicopters as it modernizes the army.

    China to Replace Black Hawk Choppers With Harbin Z-20 (PHOTOS)

    © AP Photo / Alik Keplicz
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    1110

    China’s People’s Liberation Army is preparing to retire its aging UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter fleet in favor of a new, indigenously produced medium-lift chopper: the Harbin Z-20, which will be capable of operating both in high altitudes and off of the country’s rapidly expanding naval force.

    Superficially similar enough to the Black Hawk for early observers to dub it the "Copyhawk," the Z-20 is actually a very different aircraft. The 10-ton helicopter has a more powerful 1,600 kW engine, the domestically produced WZ-10 engine, necessary to lift it high into the Tibetan Plateau and the mountains of Qinghai, in the country's west, where it will have to operate up to 4,000 meters above ground, Asia Times reported.

    "It would be ludicrous to suggest that Lockheed Martin, parent of the manufacturer of the Black Hawk helicopters, would share any core technologies with AVIC to aid the development [of the Z-20]," the Global Times wrote. AVIC refers to the Aviation Industry Corporation of China.

    ​However, it's speculated that Chinese engineers might have been given access by Pakistan to a crashed US Black Hawk helicopter abandoned by US special forces following the infamous raid that killed al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in 2011.

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China headquarters - No. 2, Chaoyangmen Nandajie, Chaoyang District, Beijing,
    © Wikipedia/ WhisperToMe
    China-Russia Deal on Heavy-Lift Helicopter 99% Complete - Foreign Ministry

    Aside from the engines, the rotary-wing aircraft has different avionics, a fly-by-wire design and a fifth blade rotor, as compared to the Black Hawk's four rotors.

    "The addition of a blade will enable the Z-20 to outperform the UH-60 when it comes to lift force, ferry range and payload capacity," Chen Hong, a researcher at the PLA Air Force Command Institute in Beijing, told Beijing News.

    However, as a medium-lift helicopter, the Z-20 is also small enough to fit onto Chinese aircraft carriers and even destroyers, offering a level of anti-submarine and cargo lifting capabilities not presently available with the much smaller Ka-28 and Z-8/Z-18 helicopters presently used by the People's Liberation Army-Navy.

    The Z-20 made its first flight in 2013, but it's expected to make its debut with the armed forces at the Zhuhai air show in Guangdong Province in November, the Global Times said, after which it will enter general production in several forms, depending on which missions it is destined to perform.

    Related:

    Russian Scientists to Present Unmanned Helicopter at Army-2018
    Russian Multi-Rotor Helicopter's Design Will Be Ready by End of 2018 - Source
    Helicopter Crashes in Beijing Near Naizi County (VIDEO)
    Get to the Choppa! French Robber Busts Out of Prison in Epic Helicopter Escape
    Maiden Flight of Russia's New Mi-38T Helicopter Set for May
    Tags:
    copy, Black Hawk, design, Indigenous, new, helicopter, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Luxury and Style: 2018 Moscow International Auto Show
    Luxury and Style: 2018 Moscow International Auto Show
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse