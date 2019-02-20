Russia, China to Sign Contract on Creation of Heavy Helicopter - Rostec

"The contract… on creating and manufacturing a heavy helicopter is being prepared now. It will be signed within the next month, or two months," Kladov said on the sidelines of the Aero India exhibition in the Indian city of Bengaluru.
Kladov also said that Russia is going to open a plant in India that will conduct licensed overhaul of engines of Russian-made Mi-17 helicopters.
"Now we are preparing one more project on overhaul of engines of Russian Mi-17 helicopters that will take place here, in this country," Kladov said on the sidelines of the Aero India exhibition in the Indian city of Bengaluru.
