Russia, China to Sign Contract on Creation of Heavy Helicopter - Rostec

BENGALURU (India) (Sputnik) - Russia and China will sign a contract on creation of a heavy helicopter within 30-60 days, Viktor Kladov, the director of international cooperation and regional policy at Russian state-owned corporation Rostec, told reporters on Wednesday.

"The contract… on creating and manufacturing a heavy helicopter is being prepared now. It will be signed within the next month, or two months," Kladov said on the sidelines of the Aero India exhibition in the Indian city of Bengaluru.

© AFP 2018 / VANDERLEI ALMEIDA Russia's Rostec Hopes to Sign Contract With China for Heavy Helicopter by 2018

According to Kladov, the heavy helicopter will be able to carry up to 15 tonnes of payload.

Kladov also said that Russia is going to open a plant in India that will conduct licensed overhaul of engines of Russian-made Mi-17 helicopters.

READ MORE: Russia to Supply China With 4 Mi-171E Helicopters

"Now we are preparing one more project on overhaul of engines of Russian Mi-17 helicopters that will take place here, in this country," Kladov said on the sidelines of the Aero India exhibition in the Indian city of Bengaluru.