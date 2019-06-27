The First Ladies’ meeting in the Japanese capital Tokyo came hours before the beginning of a two-day G20 summit which is kicking off in Osaka, Japan.

France's First Lady Brigitte Macron briefly kicked her heels off as she met her Japanese counterpart Akie Abe in Tokyo, the Daily Mail reports.

Mrs. Macron followed the Japanese First Lady’s example and took off her shoes during a workshop about Japanese “Bonsai” culture in Tokyo’s Shikou-sou, where the two First Ladies experimented with some plants and listened to flora experts.

Clad in a sleek royal blue dress with a zip shoulder, Mrs. Macron later joined Akie Abe in taking a tour of the grounds; their heels were already back on.

The meeting came on the eve of a G20 summit which opens in the Japanese city of Osaka on Thursday. Brigitte Macron and her husband, French President Emmanuel Macron, however, will spend four days in Japan as part of an official visit.