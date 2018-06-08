Register
14:50 GMT +308 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    French President Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte leave home before voting in the first of two rounds of parliamentary elections in Le Touquet, France, June 11, 2017.

    Brigitte Macron More Popular With Citizens Than French President – Poll

    © REUTERS / Philippe Wojazer
    Europe
    Get short URL
    111

    The Macrons seem to provide evidence that French presidents' better halves commonly have a larger backing from French nationals.

    French first lady Brigitte Macron enjoys a greater popularity than her spouse Emmanuel Macron, Paris Match reported citing IFOP opinion poll data. According to the magazine, 67 percent of the French back Brigitte Macron, whereas around 43 percent voice support for the French president.

    The trend is notably common in France: during Nicolas Sarkozy’s presidency, his wife, singer and actress Carla Bruni, also boasted greater support with the French public – roughly 68 percent of those polled, as compared with Sarkozi, who was popular with a mere 37 percent.

    From L-R, Belgium's King Philipe, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, U.S. President Donald Trump who shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Dutch Prime Minster Mark Rutte, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gather with NATO member leaders to pose for a family picture before the start of their summit in Brussels, Belgium, May 25, 2017
    © REUTERS / Christian Hartmann
    Trump Fires Back at France, Canada as Macron Speaks of 'G6' Confronting US

    Brigitte Macron, who is 24 years older than her husband, has a large backing of both the youth (75 percent supporters are aged under 35), and elderly people (74 percent are over 65 years old.) Separately, poll data suggested that she is more or less popular even with the socialist electorate, that of the Republicans and French leftist party “La France Insoumise” (literally “Unbowed France”.)

    French general secretary of the presidency Alexis Kohler arrives at the Elysee Palace to attend the first weekly cabinet meeting of the year in Paris, France, January 3, 2018
    © REUTERS / Benoit Tessier
    Macron's Chief of Staff to Face Corruption Probe - Prosecutor

    The approval rating of French President Emmanuel Macron further dropped in May to 40 percent, amid multiple rallies, by trade unions in particular, against the government’s economic and social reforms, according to a BVA poll. 

    Last year, Brigitte Macron reportedly did not receive the official job of France’s first lady or the salary to accompany it, after roughly 290,000 people put their signatures on a respective petition. Presidential aides asserted that although the French president’s spouse would be given a public role, she would not benefit financially from the French state budget, adding that there would be no change in the French Constitution to this end.

    READ MORE: Analysts Call New Paris-Ottawa Defense Cooperation Council Routine

    Related:

    Macron, Trudeau Agree to Set Up Council for Defense Cooperation - Reports
    Macron on New US Metal Tariffs: Trade War to Hit American Workers First
    Brigitte Macron's Daughter Opens Up About Her Mother's Love Story
    Macron Says Phone Call With Trump is Like Sausage-Making, Makes Twitter Giggle
    Macron's 90 Minutes With Netanyahu: France Shares Israel's Concern About Iran
    Tags:
    public approval, First Lady, job, rallies, pollster, approval rating, reforms, poll, petition, rating, Brigitte Macron, Emmanuel Macron, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 2-8
    This Week in Pictures: June 2-8
    Can’t Lose Attitude
    Can’t Lose Attitude
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse