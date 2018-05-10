Register
13:20 GMT +310 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Brigitte Macron, wife of the French President, takes part in a visit at the Delafontaine Hospital in Saint-Denis, near Paris, as part of the World AIDS Day, on December 1, 2017

    Brigitte Macron 'Angry' After Website Used Her Face to Promote Anti-Ageing Cream

    © AFP 2018 / CHARLES PLATIAU / POOL
    Europe
    Get short URL
    122

    According to Le Parisien, dozens of French people were tricked into buying anti-ageing wrinkle cream when a cosmetics company used First Lady Brigitte Macron’s image to encourage consumers into purchasing the product with a “magical” effect.

    As the ad on the website for the cosmetics brand “Beauty and Truth” claimed to have invented “an anti-wrinkle solution that could change the skin treatment industry forever,” having used the face of Brigitte Macron to attract more consumers and promote the “revolutionary” lotion, the first lady ordered her lawyers to file a lawsuit against the con men.

    READ MORE: Brigitte or Senegal's President? Macron Confuses Hands and Makes Buzz (VIDEO)

    The website claimed that the 65-year-old Mrs. Macron had a share in the company, and couldn’t disclose the information due to political reasons – but, in fact, the French president’s wife has nothing to do with it.

    Voodoo dolls
    CC BY 2.0 / Lindsey Turner / toothy and socket
    Witch Doctors Using Juju Magic to Turn Women Into Prostitutes on Trial in Sweden
    Le Parisien reported that the online scam rolled out with articles about the magical cream on fake news websites, telling stories of “the success of the first lady’s cosmetics company.”

    Such campaigns, associating Mrs. Macron with the product couldn’t help but make people swallow the bait, with one of the victims spending 3.95 euros to receive a free sample and then realizing that she would be charged an additional 88 euros for the product.

    “It said that Mrs. Macron was associated with the company and that Mrs. Obama and Bruni [Carla Bruni, former French President Nicolas Sarkozy’s wife] are good customers. I thought it was serious,” a duped customer told le Parisien.

    The first lady was reported to be “really annoyed” by the unauthorized use of her image and name, and ordered her attorneys to contact the company and remove all fake articles with any reference to her.

    READ MORE: Twitter Mocks Melania Trump Over Grammatical Flaw in FLOTUS' Initiative Title

    This is not the first time that Brigitte Macron’s name has been used in relation to a fraudulent scheme. In March, she took legal action after scammers attempted to steal her identity to get into the finest restaurants and attend VIP events around the world. The fraudsters used the email address cabinet@presidence.fr, pretending to be someone from her office to request tables, tickets or VIP treatment. Presidence.fr appears to have no connection with the official website of President Macron, Elysee.fr.

    Related:

    Brigitte Macron Cozies Up at Elysee Palace
    Brigitte or Senegal's President? Macron Confuses Hands and Makes Buzz (VIDEO)
    Brigitte Bardot Slams #MeToo as 'Hypocritical', Causes Twitter Frenzy
    'Godmother': Brigitte Macron 'Baptises' Baby Panda (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    Brigitte Macron, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Moscow's 2018 Victory Day Military Parade in Photos
    Moscow's 2018 Victory Day Military Parade in Photos
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse