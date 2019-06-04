Pakistani Actress Malik Weighs in on Missing An-32 Mystery With Jibe at PM Modi

The 35-year-old actress had earlier ridiculed the downing of an Indian military jet in an aerial clash with the Pakistan Air Force, which resulted in the capture of an Indian airman.

Veena Malik, a Pakistani actress and TV host, has mocked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the military are searching for a missing transport jet.

"An-32 hasn't crashed", Malik tweeted on Monday, tagging the Indian Air Force (IAF). "Weather is too CLOUDY and radars can't detect it".

An IAF An-32 transport jet with 13 people on board went missing on Monday after taking off from the northwestern town of Johrat. The Indian military has subsequently begun a massive search operation using combat fighter jets and satellites.

Veena Malik made it clear that her comment was a dig at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking last month about preparations for the February Balakot airstrike on an alleged terror camp inside Pakistan, Modi said he felt that cloudy weather could help Indian jets escape Pakistani radars.

Although the military brass backed up Modi's rationale, saying that strong clouds can indeed weaken radar signals, he still took flak from opposition members for being "ignorant" on defence matters and triggered an avalanche of jokes on social media.

Modi's words are truly shameful. Most importantly, because they insult our Air Force as being ignorant and unprofessional. The fact that he is talking about all this is itself anti-national; no patriot would do this. pic.twitter.com/jxfGmdmlx7 — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) 11 мая 2019 г.

Shortly after the Balakot raid, Islamabad and New Delhi engaged in a dogfight above Kashmir, with Pakistan downing an Indian fighter plane and capturing a pilot who was later handed back.

Veena Malik, who has featured on Indian reality show Big Boss, back then mocked the pilot in a series of tweets. She shared photos of his crashed aircraft and said that Pakistan would "take good care" of him, drawing heavy criticism from several Bollywood stars.