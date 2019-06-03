Indian Military Transport Plane Goes Missing Near Chinese Border - Reports

Eight members of the crew and five passengers were on board the aircraft, the Indian Air Force said adding that all available resources have been employed to identify the location of the aircraft.

An AN-32 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) with 13 people on board is missing after it departed on Monday from Jorhat at 12:25 pm local time for the Mechuka Advance Landing Ground, an IAF official said.

The aircraft last contacted ground agencies at 13:00 pm. No contact with the plane has been established since then.

"Since the aircraft did not reach the airfield, overdue action was initiated," according to the IAF official.

Mechuka is situated along the India-China border. It was an important strategic location during the 1962 Indo-China War.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW