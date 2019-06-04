Indian Army Searches for An-32 Plane That Went Missing Near Chinese Border

The Indian Army is conducting a search and rescue operation, hoping to find an An-32 military transport plane that departed yesterday with 13 people on board from the city of Jorhat which lost contact with the dispatchers.
The plane took off at 12.25 Monday and headed to the neighbouring state of Arunachal Pradesh, where an hour later it was supposed to land at a military airfield near the village of Mechuk. At 13.00 the crew of the aircraft lost contacted the ground, after which the connection with it was interrupted.
There were six military, five crew members and two civilians on the missing plane.
According to Indian media, the crash of aircraft in these areas is not uncommon due to difficult weather conditions and numerous mountains.
