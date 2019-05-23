Register
14:29 GMT +323 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    People walk near the logo of Panasonic in Tokyo, Friday, May 11, 2012. Panasonic Corp.'s January-March losses ballooned 10-fold to 438 billion yen ($5 billion), completing a year of record red ink at the Japanese electronics maker battered by natural disasters and an ailing TV business

    Panasonic Denies Cutting Off Ties With Huawei Amid US Pressure Campaign

    © AP Photo / Koji Sasahara
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The US recently intensified its pressure on China’s Huawei accusing it of installing backdoors in hardware to enable espionage and cyberattacks on behalf of Beijing, something that the tech giant denies. Washington has subsequently banned Huawei from buying American software and chips.

    Japanese electronics company Panasonic has denied reports that it ceased transactions with Huawei and around 70 other Chinese firms, recently added to a list of firms banned from operating in the US. According to the company's Chinese website, Panasonic is continuing to supply Huawei as usual.

    A man is reflected on Panasonic Corp's logo at Panasonic Center in Tokyo
    © REUTERS / Kim Kyung-Hoon
    Japan's Panasonic Suspends Transactions With China's Huawei - Reports

    The now refuted suspension of ties between the two companies was earlier reported by FNN and AFP. The reports came in the wake of similar ones from other companies across the globe ceasing their operations with Huawei in the face of US pressure.

    This includes Japan's Toshiba halting supplies to Huawei until the company ensures they don't contain parts, produced in the US and thus are subject to the recent ban. British chip designer ARM also froze its ties with Huawei as some of its designs are based on US technologies. Huawei smartphones allegedly rely quite heavily on ARM's chip designs.

    READ MORE: US Repeatedly Urged South Korea to Join Anti-Huawei Campaign — Reports

    At the same time, Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo reported that the US State Department has repeatedly pressured South Korean authorities to stop using LG Uplus Corp equipment "in sensitive areas", because the company utilises some of Huawei's hardware. LG stated that it has not received any demands to stop using Huawei technologies, either from South Korea, or from the US. Neither of the states in question has confirmed the report so far.

    People walk past the front of an Apple store in central Shanghai on May 8, 2019
    © AFP 2019 / HECTOR RETAMAL
    Apple Warned of Troubles in China Amid US Crackdown on Huawei

    South Korea was not the first country that the US pressured into abandoning Huawei. Washington threatened its European allies that it would "reassess" its intelligence-sharing policies, if they decide to allow the Chinese tech giant to participate in the construction of 5G telecom networks. The UK reportedly ignored the warning and will use Huawei equipment in the non-core systems of the future network.

    The US claims that Huawei embeds its equipment with backdoors under Beijing's directives to allow the Chinese government to spy on users worldwide as well as conduct cyberattacks. Although the company vehemently denies the accusations, Washington labelled the Chinese tech company as a national security threat and recently banned it along with around 70 Chinese companies from obtaining US-made technologies.

    Huawei and 5G network logo
    © REUTERS/ Dado Ruvic
    Huawei Founder: US 'Underestimates' Company, 5G Plans Not Affected - Reports

    The move led to Google ceasing support for the Android operating system for all future Huawei devices and blocking their access to its services. US chip producers, such as Intel and Qualcomm, have also reportedly cut their ties with Huawei.

    The company announced the start of legal proceedings in light of the ban, and stated that it will not affect its deployment of 5G networks. According to a report by Bloomberg, the company has had a "Plan B" in case of such a ban for about a year, which will allow their devices to get updates and the needed software.

    Related:

    US Repeatedly Urged South Korea to Join Anti-Huawei Campaign - Reports
    Japan's Panasonic Suspends Transactions With China's Huawei - Reports
    US Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Help US Companies Remove Huawei Equipment
    Huawei Has No Power to Affect US Telecom Market - Pundits
    Kicking Huawei From US, EU 10 Times More Important Than Deal With China - Bannon
    Apple Warned of Troubles in China Amid US Crackdown on Huawei
    Tags:
    trade war, Huawei, Panasonic, United States, China, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Pencils to Condoms: Famous Soviet Advertising Posters in 1920-1930s
    From Pencils to Condoms: Famous Soviet Advertising Posters in 1920-1930s
    No Cover-Ups, Just Hush Money
    No Cover-Ups, Just Hush Money
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse