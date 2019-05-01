Ohio Shooting of 4 Indians Not a Hate Crime - Indian External Affairs Minister

The murder of a Sikh Indian-American family in West Chester, Ohio on Sunday is still being investigated by local police.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted that the shooting of three Indian-Americans and a visiting family member, which took place near Cincinnati, Ohio, wasn't a hate related crime.

READ MORE: Sinister Nature of White Supremacy in Religious Attacks; Security Not Enough

Indian Ambassador in United States @IndianEmbassyUS has informed me about the killing of four persons in Cincinnati on Sunday evening. One of them was an Indian national on a visit to US while others were persons of Indian origin. /1 — Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) April 30, 2019

​

The matter is under investigation by the Police but it is not a hate crime. Our Consul General in New York is coordinating with the concerned authorities and will keep me informed me on this. @IndiainNewYork /2 — Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) April 30, 2019

Police have begun investigations and the Indian Consul General in New York is assisting law enforcement authorities in the investigations, she said.

​The clarification given by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was made because just a few days ago, African-American war veteran Isaiah Peoples mowed down eight people of Indian origin in Sunnyvale, California, mistaking them for Muslims. Among the injured was a 13-year-old girl named Drishti, who went into a coma and had to get part of her skull removed to reduce intracranial pressure.

READ MORE:Hate Crimes Against Indians Have Risen in US Over Past Year — Community Leader

Media reports of the California attack cited Sunnyvale police chief Phan Ngo as saying that the driver of the car, Isaiah Peoples, "intentionally targeted the victims based on their race and his belief that they were of the Muslim faith".