Sinister Nature of White Supremacy in Religious Attacks; Security Not Enough

Halfway through the Sabbath service on Saturday, a gunman turned what was supposed to be a time of solace into a day of horror. The shooting in Poway, California, about 25 miles north of San Diego, coincides with a significant spike in hate crimes, including acts of anti-Semitism. Many are talking about this in the context of security, but there is much more to this than just security. The gunman, whom police identified as John Earnest, 19, wrote a manifesto echoing the same kind of white supremacist views as the shooters in the attacks in the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh in October — that was Robert Bowers, 46 — and on mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in March. Holden Matthews, 21, the son of a St. Landry Parish, Louisiana, sheriff's deputy, is on trial for the burning the St. Mary Baptist Church on March 26, Greater Union Baptist Church on April 2 and Mount Pleasant Baptist Church on April 4. Dylann Roof, a 21-year-old white supremacist, murdered nine African Americans at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015.

According to Bloomberg, Southwest Airlines first learned from Boeing after the deadly Lion Air crash in October that an alert warning pilots of a sensor malfunction linked to the disaster wasn't a standard feature on the 737 Max 8. "The world's largest 737 operator and its pilots had thought that the warning light worked on all Max jets, as it had on the previous generation of 737 aircraft, Southwest said Sunday. The revelation raises new questions about Boeing's best-selling jet as the company works to convince airlines and regulators that the Max will be safe once a software update is installed. Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg says the company is working to make sure the 737 Max is 'one of the safest airplanes ever to fly.'" Muilenburg says the company will now provide enhanced training for its airline customers' pilots. Additionally, Muilenburg said they "regret the impact" of the Ethiopian Airlines and Lion Air crashes and apologized to those who lost loved ones. The Ethiopian Airlines crash in March prompted a worldwide grounding of the 737 Max last month. As the number one airplane manufacturer, Muilenburg says Boeing has work to do to earn and re-earn the trust of its passengers around the world.

Activists from across the US, including a group of tenants staying inside the building as the invited guests of the legitimate Venezuelan government, have been working around the clock to prevent the illegal seizure of the Venezuelan Embassy in Washington, DC, by opposition forces loyal to coup leader Juan Guaido. The Secret Service and other forces gave the occupants until this past Thursday, April 25, to vacate the premises. When they did not move on the occupants at that time, a lot of people thought the move would come this past Saturday. It did not. What's going on inside the embassy now?

At least 704 people in the United States have been sickened this year by measles, a highly contagious and potentially life-threatening disease, according to a report released Monday morning by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It's the greatest number of cases in a single year in 25 years and represents a huge setback for public health after measles was declared eliminated in the United States in 2000. More than 500 of the people infected in 22 states were not vaccinated. Sixty-six people have been hospitalized, including 24 who had pneumonia. More than one-third of the cases are children younger than five. We talked about this last week, but with the numbers having been updated, we thought we would return to the issue

GUESTS:

Dr. Shantella Sherman — Historical researcher, author of "In Search of Purity: Popular Eugenics & Racial Uplift Among New Negroes 1915-1935" and publisher of Acumen Magazine.

Dr. Niva Lubin-Johnson - President of the National Medical Association.

Kevin Zeese and Margaret Flowers — Editors of Popular Resistance.

