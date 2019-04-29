Register
14:35 GMT +329 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Effect of War, Iraqi freedom veteran

    US War Veteran Mows Down Indian Family Mistaking Them For Muslims - Report

    CC BY 3.0 / Matthew Woitunski / Effect of War, Iraqi freedom veteran
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    104

    The accused, Isiah Peoples, is a decorated soldier and had worked for 11 months in Iraq. A recipient of the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal among other awards, he was currently working as a government defence auditor. The media report cited his lawyer and family as saying he suffered from PTSD after his Iraq stint.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): A teenage girl of Indian descent is battling for her life due to an ill-fated incident involving an African-American war veteran who ploughed down an Indian family in California, US with his car thinking them to be Muslims, according to a media report in India Today.

    The hate crime perpetrator, Isiah Peoples, was charged with attempted murder at a San Jose court on Friday.

    The driver of the car, Isiah Peoples "intentionally targeted the victims based on their race and his belief that they were of the Muslim faith", Sunnyvale police chief Phan Ngo said according to local TV station ABC7, added the report.   

    READ MORE: US Iraq War Veteran Rams Pedestrians In Belief They Were Muslims

    The 13-year-old girl Drishti is in a coma and is in serious condition. Her father and 9-year-old brother were also injured in the incident that took place on Tuesday. She is a student at Sunnyvale Middle School and is in the seventh grade. The incident left her with a dangerous swelling in her brain. Doctors have removed the left side of her skull to relieve pressure, the media report added.

    A member of the Jewish community
    © REUTERS / Alessandro Bianchi
    ‘We Must Spill Blood': US Man Charged After Sharing Plans to Kill Jews Online
    Isiah Peoples was on his way to a Bible study programme in his car when he spotted the Indian family and mowed them down with his vehicle. After the incident, the media report quoted him saying, "Thank you Jesus. Praise Jesus", without remorse. He told police detectives that he deliberately wanted to hit the family.

    READ MORE: US Police Verify Synagogue Shooter's Possible Involvement in Mosque Arson

    Meanwhile, Peoples' defence lawyer, Chuck Smith, has claimed that the act was not intentional and was a result of a "mental disorder or defect".

    Peoples' mother and brother claimed that the accused has suffered from post traumatic stress disorder since his return from active duty in Iraq. He was even hospitalised for psychiatric issues at one point, they claimed.

     

     

    Related:

    ‘This Is MAGA’: US TV Actor Viciously Attacked in Potential Hate Crime
    US Mosque Arsonist Faces 20-Year Sentence for Hate Crime
    US Man Charged With Hate Crime in Deadly Kansas Bar Shooting
    In Brexit's Footsteps: Fears Anti-Muslim Hate Crime Could Increase in US
    Tags:
    attempted murder, Hate Crime, veteran, Muslim, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Some Like It Hot: Sensual Outfits at Brazil Fashion Week
    Some Like It Hot: Sensual Outfits at Brazil Fashion Week
    Septuagenarian Slapfest
    Septuagenarian Slapfest
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse