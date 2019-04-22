Register
20:32 GMT +322 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Malta-flagged Iranian crude oil supertanker Delvar is seen anchored off Singapore in this March 1, 2012 file photo

    India Studying Implications of End of US Waivers on Iranian Crude - Source

    © REUTERS / Tim Chong/Files
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    111

    Earlier, in November, the Trump administration granted sanctions exemptions to China, India, Italy, Greece, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Turkey “to ensure a well-supplied oil market” for 180 days. Greece, Italy, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan have already heavily reduced their oil imports from Iran.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — India's Ministry of External Affairs on Monday said that it is studying the implications of the US decision to end the waiver on the purchase of Iranian crude with effect from 2 May. India has stated that it will make a decision only after giving the matter due consideration.

    READ MORE: Iran Seeks Way to Develop Remote Port Amid US Tightening Sanctions

    "We have seen the announcement by the US Secretary of State. We are studying the implications of the decision and will make a statement at an appropriate time", a source in India's Ministry of External Affairs told Sputnik.

    An oil tanker is seen off the port of Bandar Abbas, southern Iran (File)
    © AFP 2019 / ATTA KENARE
    India Cuts Iranian Oil Imports, Has No Plans to Stop Purchases Completely - Envoy
    Iran is India's third-largest oil supplier, behind Iraq and Saudi Arabia, and India has made it clear to the US on several occasions that Tehran is an essential part of its energy security.

    Meanwhile, an Indian energy expert believes oil imports an absence of Iranian oil would drive up oil purchase costs for India, as oil refineries have to follow the US sanctions due to their exposure to the American market.

    READ MORE: Saudi Arabia Pledges to Stabilise Market as US Ends Iran Oil Waivers — Minister

    "It's not that oil is bought by governments, the ones buying oil are corporations. These corporations have sizeable exposure in US also. They need funding. They need reserves and have to have forex as working capital to meet their business needs. Each of these oil buying companies have to work out for themselves whether they can afford to be caught on the wrong side of US sanctions", Amit Bhandari, energy expert at Indian Council of Global Relations (Gateway House), told Sputnik.

    Indian refineries used to prefer the Iranian crude due to cost effective availability, as Tehran offers 60-day credit, free insurance, and shipping.

    In November 2018, Washington granted six-month waivers from oil sanctions on Tehran to eight countries dependent on Iranian energy imports, including India. On Monday, the White House announced the decision not to reissue waivers on Iranian oil after they expire in May.

    Related:

    Beijing Vows to Defend Business Amid US' Reported Plans to End Iran Oil Waivers
    Pompeo Says US Won’t Seek Military Intervention in Iran – Reports
    US to Announce Iran Oil Sanctions Waivers Cancellation Starting May 2 - Reports
    Tehran's Senior Cleric Warns of EU's Possible Deception Amid US Anti-Iran Moves
    Tags:
    Iran sanctions, waiver, crude exports, Indian Foreign Ministry, India, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Water Beauties: Highlights of FINA Artistic Swimming World Series 2019 in Kazan
    Water Beauties: Highlights of FINA Artistic Swimming World Series 2019 in Kazan
    Leaked Docs Claim Facebook Considered Selling User Data Access to Gain Influence
    How to Buy Influence and Lose Friends
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse