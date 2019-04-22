US Will No Longer Provide Sanctions Waivers for States Importing Iran Oil - WH

Announcing the decision, the White House explained that this move aims to bring Iran's oil exports to zero, undermining the country's principal source of revenue.

The White House declared the decision not to reissue the waivers on Iranian oil after they expire in May. Speaking about the move, the White House said it had agreed with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates "to assure that global demand is met as all Iranian oil is removed from the market". Washington additionally stressed that the decision "is intended to bring Iran's oil exports to zero", ruining its vital source of revenue.

"President Donald J. Trump has decided not to reissue Significant Reduction Exceptions (SREs) when they expire in early May. This decision is intended to bring Iran's oil exports to zero, denying the regime its principal source of revenue," the statement said.

Beijing has already commented on the US reported plans to scrap oil sanctions, saying that it stands against Washington's unilateral restrictions against Tehran and will take every effort to defend the interests of national companies doing legal business with Iran.

The move, however, did not come as a surpise: after the US withdrew from the so-called Iran Nuclear Dead (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) last year, it has repeatedly stressed that it wants all importers to eventually cut their oil sales from Iran to zero, which is likely to have a significant impact on the Middle Eastern country.

In early November, Washington, however, granted six-month waivers from oil sanctions against Iran to Greece, Italy, Taiwan, China, India, Turkey, Japan, and South Korea.

