Priyanka Becomes First Follower of Meghan-Prince Harry on Instagram - Reports

New Delhi (Sputnik): Quantico star Priyanka Chopra Jonas was the first person to follow the Instagram account of Duke and Duchess of Sussex when the royal account made its debut a couple of days ago, a media report from BollywoodLife read.
READ MORE: Priyanka Chopra Sheds Light on Alleged Rift Between Her and Meghan Markle
The joint account of Meghan and Prince Harry has "sussexroyal" as its Instagram handle.
Before this account made its debut, social updates from the Sussex royals were posted on the "kensingtonroyal" account that was shared with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
View this post on Instagram
After serving in the @BritishArmy for ten years, The Duke of Sussex has committed himself to promoting the welfare of members of the Armed Forces and veterans. The Duke knows the lasting effects military service can have, as soldiers recover from PTS after battle or struggle to get back into the normalities of civilian life. Through his work with servicemen and women, The Duke has also seen how families benefit from extra support when their loved ones are away and adjusting to life back home. He met many soldiers and their families at the Lord Mayor’s Big Curry Lunch in London today. This is an annual event which raises money for @soldierscharity to support those who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. The Duke’s work with wounded servicemen and women has included creating @weareinvictusgames, volunteering with the Army's Personnel Recovery Unit in London, trekking with wounded servicemen and women to the South Pole and in the Arctic and supporting a number of adventure challenges through his Endeavour Fund. The Duchess of Sussex was unfortunately unable to attend today, but has joined her husband in supporting the troops at the Invictus Games, Endeavour Fund and with the TILS Fund, as an extension of her previous work in this space. By participating in events like today’s, The Duke hopes that servicemen and women are recognised for their unique skill set and abilities, and that we all work together to ensure that they and their families have the support they need and deserve during and after service.
The sussexroyal account has already garnered more than 3 million followers since its inception.
The account became the fastest Instagram account to gain 1 million followers — a fact confirmed by the Guinness Book of World Records. It accomplished this feat within six hours of its launch.
READ MORE: Meghan Markle Wannabe Spends Thousands on Bum Lift to Look Like Duchess (PHOTO)
The celebrity followers of "sussexroyal" account are Serena Williams, Ariana Grande, David Beckham, Julia Roberts, Emma Roberts, Zoe Saldana, among others.
Priyanka Chopra has been in Meghan Markle's corner time and time again. Her Instagram story line confirms this.
All comments
Show new comments (0)