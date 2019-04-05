Priyanka Becomes First Follower of Meghan-Prince Harry on Instagram - Reports

Holly-Bolly-Wood actress Priyanka is known to be Meghan Markle’s BFF. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are the first British royals to have an Instagram account of their own. The Guinness Book of World Records says that the new account has been the fastest to receive one million followers.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Quantico star Priyanka Chopra Jonas was the first person to follow the Instagram account of Duke and Duchess of Sussex when the royal account made its debut a couple of days ago, a media report from BollywoodLife read.

The joint account of Meghan and Prince Harry has "sussexroyal" as its Instagram handle.

Before this account made its debut, social updates from the Sussex royals were posted on the "kensingtonroyal" account that was shared with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

It was the "kensingtonroyal" account which officially introduced the "sussexroyal'" page to netizens, asking its followers to follow @SussexRoyal for more on the work of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and likewise asking them to follow @KensingtonRoyal for more on the work of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The sussexroyal account has already garnered more than 3 million followers since its inception.

The account became the fastest Instagram account to gain 1 million followers — a fact confirmed by the Guinness Book of World Records. It accomplished this feat within six hours of its launch.

The celebrity followers of "sussexroyal" account are Serena Williams, Ariana Grande, David Beckham, Julia Roberts, Emma Roberts, Zoe Saldana, among others.

Priyanka Chopra has been in Meghan Markle's corner time and time again. Her Instagram story line confirms this.