US Lawmaker Asks Islamabad to Eliminate Safe Havens of Terrorists

New Delhi (Sputnik): US Congressman Scott Perry has introduced a resolution in the US House of Representatives condemning the Pulwama terror attack in the north Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Enough is enough. Now is the time to hold the Pakistani government accountable", Republican Congressman Scott Perry said after introducing the resolution.

"Pakistan has a long history of harbouring terrorists and terrorist sympathisers, despite continued American efforts to root out bad actors in the region", Perry added.

Reaffirming America's commitment to end Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed, the resolution introduced by the US congressman also asked the US States to recognize the threat of Jaish-e-Mohammed and acknowledge Indian's continued commitment to prevent terrorism in the region.

The resolution condemned the Pulwama terror attack on 14 February in which 40 Indian paramilitary forces were killed. Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) claimed responsibility for the attack. After the incident, the Indian Air Force conducted an aerial strike in Balakot inside Pakistan on 26 February against alleged JeM terror infrastructure. The standoff escalated into a show of air power by the two countries. Each of the two nuclear-armed nations reportedly lost a fighter jet in the air skirmish.

Although the United Nations and the United States recognise Jaish-e-Mohammed as a terrorist organization, India's efforts to get Jaish-e-Mohammed's chief Masood Azhar blacklisted as a global terrorist has been blocked by China. In 2009, India was the lone proposer while in 2016, India's proposal was co-sponsored by the US, France, and UK. In 2017 again, the US, UK and France backed the proposal, but on every occasion, the motion was defeated with China imposing a technical hold. In 2017, the Department of State's 2017 Country Reports on Terrorism noted that Pakistan had failed to significantly limit JeM from openly raising money, recruiting and training in Pakistan.