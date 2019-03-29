Register
04:59 GMT +329 March 2019
    U.S. President Donald Trump (R) meets with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in the White House Oval Office in Washington, U.S., June 30, 2017

    Trump, Moon Expected to Discuss in DC on 10 April DPRK Denuclearization - Report

    © REUTERS / Carlos Barria
    Asia & Pacific
    110

    US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in will meet in Washington on 10 April, the Yonhap news agency reported Friday.

    According to Yonhap, citing sources familiar with the matter, Donald Trump and Moon Jae-in will discuss the stalled denuclearization process of Korean peninsula after the summit in Hanoi between the US president and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un abruptly ended in late February.

    The situation on the Korean Peninsula has, however, improved significantly over the past year after Seoul and Pyongyang concluded important agreements calling for peace and stability in the region, and Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump held a historic summit in Singapore in June 2018.

    READ MORE: Full Denuclearization of North Korea by 2021 Hardly Possible – Russian Lawmaker

    In late February, Trump and Kim held their second summit in the Vietnamese capital in an attempt to give the denuclearization process on the Korean Peninsula more momentum. The highly anticipated meeting failed to produce an accord, and the leaders left the summit earlier than planned. Negotiations fell apart after Pyongyang said it wanted Washington to lift all sanctions on the country before it started denuclearizing, to which the United States could not agree.

    Members who have contributed to the success of the hydrostatic test for intercontinental ballistic rockets arrive in Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang September 6, 2017
    © REUTERS / KCNA
    North Korea Informs UN About Refusal to Hold WHO Regional Session Due to Sanctions - Reports
    Immediately after the summit, North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho said that Pyongyang would have dismantled all nuclear material if the United States had only removed restrictions partially.

    The Korean Peninsula has been split into two nations with drastically different political and economic systems since 1948. Last year, North and South Korea made significant strides toward improving their antagonistic relations, with several rounds of talks held between the two leaders. At their summit last April, Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong-un agreed to establish the liaison office in order to enable regular communication between the two countries' officials, and last September it was opened.

    READ MORE: 'Of Course I Hold North Korea Responsible': Trump Changes Tune on Otto Warmbier

