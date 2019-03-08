Full Denuclearization of North Korea by 2021 Hardly Possible – Russian Lawmaker

"It all depends on the guarantees that will be given to North Korea. And the US ones will not be enough. International guarantees are needed, and only this can ensure the abandonment of nuclear weapons… [Within the current version of the ‘US blitzkrieg’] there can be no confidence in the rapid resolution of the problem and the denuclearization of North Korea," Morozov said.
The second summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un concluded with no agreement signed in the Vietnamese capital last week. Trump walked away from the talks, saying that Kim demanded full sanctions removal, while not pledging to denuclearize exactly the territories that Washington wanted.
