Register
09:33 GMT +324 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Dec. 22, 2013 photo, an Indian army soldier stands guard along barbed wire near the Line of Control (LOC), that divides Kashmir between India and Pakistan, at Krishna Ghati (KG Sector) in Poonch, 290 kilometers (180 miles) from Jammu, India

    Pakistan Deploys Chinese-Made Air Defences Near India’s Border – Report

    © AP Photo / Channi Anand
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 34

    On Saturday, Pakistani President Arif Alvi chastised India for having what he described as an “irresponsible” attitude amid ongoing bilateral tensions, which escalated after an Indian Air Force raid on an alleged terrorist camp in Pakistan last month

    A spate of Chinese-made medium-range air defence missiles have been deployed in several cities and military bases in Pakistan to prevent possible new strikes by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in the wake of its raid on an alleged terrorist camp in the Pakistani-controlled area of Kashmir in February, DNA news outlet cited intelligence reports as saying. 

    The air defences, which were reportedly deployed near India’s border, include five LY-80 (HQ-16) surface-to-air missile units and IBIS-150 surveillance radar batteries “capable of tracking and destroying a variety of aerial targets at longer ranges flying at low and medium altitude”.

    READ MORE: India to Buy More Air-to-Air Missiles Amid F-16 Deployment by Pakistan — Report

    Additionally, the Pakistani military reportedly deployed Chinese-made Rainbow CH-4 and CH-5 drones to conduct surveillance and potential strikes along the Kashmir Line of Control.

    The development comes after Pakistani President Arif Alvi accused India of having an “irresponsible” attitude and praised Islamabad’s immediate and effective response to what he described as “Indian aggression”.

    “After the Pulwama attack, India blamed Pakistan without any evidence. India did not adhere to international laws and violated Pakistan's airspace,” Alvi said, referring to the 14 February attack on an Indian security convoy in the Indian-controlled area of Kashmir by Pakistan-based Islamist militants, which claimed the lives of at least 40 security personnel.

    READ MORE: India, Pakistan Planned Missile Strikes on Each Other During Standoff – Report

    Indian air force Sukhoi Su-30 fighter aircraft takes off at the opening ceremony of Aero India 2011 in Yelahanka air base on the outskirts of Bangalore, India, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2011
    © AP Photo / Aijaz Rahi
    Media REVEALS Why India’s Su-30s Failed to Combat Pakistan’s F-16s in Dogfight
    The suicide attack was followed by a 26 February IAF raid on an alleged terrorist camp run by the Pakistani-based jihadi outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed camp; a dogfight took place a day later between Indian and Pakistani warplanes.

    In a separate development earlier this week, Beijing moved to support Islamabad against the backdrop of simmering Indian-Pakistani tensions.

    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi underscored that “no matter how things change in the world and in the region, China will firmly support Pakistan in upholding its sovereign independence and territorial integrity and dignity”.

    Related:

    Pakistan: India Claims F-16 Was Downed for Political Gains as Election Looms
    Aerial Clash With Pakistan Has Exposed Chinks in India's Armour - Editor
    Pakistan Not Aware of Any Deal Barring Use of F-16 Jets Against India - Def Min
    Experts: All Eyes on Kashmir as Tensions Between India and Pakistan Escalate
    Tags:
    air strike, deployment, air defence system, missiles, IBIS-150, LY-80, Kashmir, Pakistan, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Miss Russia' Contestants in Moscow
    Meet Dazzling Contestants Who Dare to Fight for the Crown at "Miss Russia 2019"
    MSM’s Mueller Mania
    MSM’s Mueller Mania
    Crimea infographics
    Five Years Since Reunification With Russia: What Has Changed in Crimea?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse