Register
09:54 GMT +314 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A Rafale multi-role combat aircraft

    Ex-IAF Chief: Rafales Could Have Downed Half of Pakistan's F-16s in Dogfight

    © AFP 2018 / Manjunath KIRAN
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The remarks come amid claims by Indian opposition leaders about major corruption in the $8.7 billion deal for the purchase of 36 Rafale fighters for the Indian Air Force (IAF) that was signed in 2016 and that Prime Minister Modi claimed left the IAF in the lurch during confrontation with Pakistan in late February.

    India’s former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal AY Tipnis has suggested that the possible use of Rafale fighters could help the Indian Air Force (IAF) destroy at least half of Pakistani warplanes during last month’s dogfight between the two sides.

    “The aim of the 24 Pakistan jets was to attack Srinagar, Awantipora base. If India had Rafale at that time, IAF would have destroyed at least 12 of them. Rafale will boost the morale of IAF”, AY Tipnis told a New Delhi security summit on Wednesday.

    READ MORE: India Reveals How its Su-30 'Defeated' F-16's Missile in Dogfight With Pakistan

    He referred to the February 27 air battle that erupted between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of a 14 February suicide attack on an Indian paramilitary convoy killing at least 40 soldiers. During the dogfight, the IAF downed a Pakistan Air Force F-16 fighter jet but lost its MiG-21 Bison warplane.

    AY Tipnis’s remarks come as New Delhi locks horns with the  opposition over alleged corruption in the $8.7 billion deal for the purchase of 36 fighter jet for the Indian Air Force that was signed in government-to-government negotiations in 2016.

    Earlier this week, the Indian government claimed that the leaking of documents pertaining to the Rafale deal, published by the newspaper The Hindu, not only breached terms of the agreement with the vendor but also compromised national security.

    READ MORE: 'Pause is One of the Positive Outcomes in India-Pakistan Tensions' – Analyst

    The government alleged that the documents attached in review petition by the plaintiff and subsequently accessed and published by media outlets, including The Hindu, carried sensitive information, including related to the aircraft's combat capability.

    Earlier, the court gave the government a certificate of exoneration in response to several petitions seeking a court-monitored probe into the purchase of the Rafale jets, alleging that the contract was awarded to Dassault Aviation in exchange of agreeing to award the offset contracts to certain industry players allegedly favoured by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    READ MORE: Aerial Clash With Pakistan Has Exposed Chinks in India's Armour — Editor

    The Dassault Rafale fighter jet
    © AFP 2018 / MIGUEL MEDINA
    Indian Court Handed 'Secret' Docs on Rafale Deal, Says They're Stolen - Govt.
    The developments came after Modi accused the opposition of delaying the induction of Rafale fighters into the IAF creating unnecessary controversy over the deal, while opposition leader Rahul Gandhi said it was Modi who had delayed the induction for the benefit of his businessmen friends.

    The accusation followed Modi's claims that the National Congress party’s opposition to the 36-aircraft deal with France had led to a delay in delivery of the Rafale jets that left the IAF in the lurch during confrontation with Pakistan over the Indian air strikes on alleged Jaish-e Mohammad camps in Balakot in February.

    Related:

    Pakistan Not Aware of Any Deal Barring Use of F-16 Jets Against India - Def Min
    Pakistan: India Claims F-16 Was Downed for Political Gains as Election Looms
    Tags:
    deal, government, warplanes, security, dogfight, Rafale, Narendra Modi, Pakistan, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Model Wearing a Swimsuit Presents Creation by Israeli Designer Bananhot During the Tel Aviv Fashion Week
    Models of All Shapes and Sizes Don Revealing Swimsuits at Tel Aviv Fashion Week
    Anti-Tech Trump
    Forget Pilots, ‘Computer Scientists From MIT’ Needed, Says Trump
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse