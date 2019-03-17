Register
11:25 GMT +317 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Pakistani F-16 fighter jets (File)

    India, Pakistan Planned Missile Strikes on Each Other During Standoff – Report

    © AFP 2018 / AAMIR QURESHI
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Conflict Between India, Pakistan Escalates Over Exchange of Airstrikes in Kashmir (97)
    0 01

    Tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad culminated on 27 February, when the two sides’ warplanes engaged in an air battle over Kashmir just a day after India’s airstrike on an alleged jihadist camp on the Pakistani side of the Line of Control. The dogfight led to the downing of an Indian Air Force MiG-21 and a Pakistani F-16.

    During bilateral sparring in February, India and Pakistan threatened to launch missiles at each other and only US officials’ interference helped defuse a bigger conflict, Reuters reports, citing unnamed sources. 

    According to sources in New Delhi, Islamabad and Washington, the threat emerged after Pakistan downed an Indian plane and captured its pilot following a dogfight between Pakistani and Indian warplanes over Kashmir. 

    READ MORE: China Asks India & Pakistan to Move On, Strive for Lasting Peace — Reports

    The 27 February air battle came after a raid by Indian jet fighters on what New Delhi said was a terrorist camp in Pakistan. Islamabad denied the existence of any such camp in the area and claimed that the Indian bombs had exploded on an empty hillside.

    The sources confirmed a specific Indian threat to use six missiles on targets inside Pakistan after the dogfight to support New Delhi’s new campaign of “counter terrorism”.

    Pakistan reportedly responded by stating that it would counter any Indian missile attacks with "many more launches of its own".

    READ MORE: Aerial Clash With Pakistan Has Exposed Chinks in India's Armour — Editor

    “We said if you will fire one missile, we will fire three. Whatever India will do, we will respond three times to that,” Reuters cited an unnamed Pakistani minister as saying at the time.

    Another source claimed that US security advisor John Bolton was on the phone with Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on the night of 27 February and into the early hours of 28 February, in an attempt to defuse the situation.

    Washington reportedly focused on securing the quick release of the Indian pilot and winning New Delhi’s assurance that it would scrap its threat to fire missiles. The pilot was handed over to India on 1 March, in what Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said was a “peace gesture”.

    “We made a lot of effort to get the international community involved in encouraging the two sides to de-escalate the situation because we fully realised how dangerous it was”, a senior Trump administration official was cited by Reuters as saying on condition of anonymity. 

    READ MORE: Experts: All Eyes on Kashmir as Tensions Between India and Pakistan Escalate

    On February 28, US President Donald Trump, who was in Hanoi at the time trying to clinch an agreement with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un over its nuclear program, told reporters that the India-Pakistan crisis is expected to end soon.

    An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier patrols along a fence at the India-Pakistan border in R.S Pora, southwest of Jammu, on October 3, 2016
    © AFP 2018 / TAUSEEF MUSTAFA
    India, Pakistan Assert 'Calmness' at Border Amid Revival of Diplomatic Relations
    “They have been going at it and we have been involved in trying to have them stop. Hopefully that is going to be coming to an end”, he said.

    The statement came after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov signalled Moscow’s readiness to mediate between India and Pakistan to try to calm tensions between the two nuclear powers.

    He expressed hope that tensions could be de-escalated and that both countries would show restraint.

    Topic:
    Conflict Between India, Pakistan Escalates Over Exchange of Airstrikes in Kashmir (97)

    Related:

    As Pakistan Calls for Peace, India Refuses to Reveal Air Raid Details – Report
    Website of India's Ruling Political Party Hacked Amid Row With Pakistan
    India Has Satellite Images of Terror Hubs in Pakistan - Source
    India Reveals How its Su-30 'Defeated' F-16's Missile in Dogfight With Pakistan
    Tags:
    interference, dogfight, warplanes, pilot, missile, tensions, Pakistan, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 9 - 15 March
    This Week in Pictures: 9 - 15 March
    Donny’s First Veto
    Donny’s First Veto
    Attack on Mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand
    Mass Shooting at Two Mosques in New Zealand: How It Happened
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse