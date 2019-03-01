Pakistan Finally Hands Captive Pilot Over to India - Reports

On Thursday, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that the pilot captured after the downing of an Indian Mig-29 fighter jet would be released "as a peace gesture."

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman of the Indian Air Force has been reportedly handed over to India, two days after he was captured by Pakistan following the downing of his aircraft over the Kashmir region.

Hundreds of Indian gathered at the Attari-Wagah border to meet the pilot, who is welcomed like a hero.

Pakistan claimed on Wednesday that it had downed two Indian warplanes which entered its airspace over the disputed Kashmir border, and captured an Indian pilot.

The announcement was made a day after Indian jets crossed into Pakistan to bomb a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in the disputed region.

India's air raids in Pakistan came after a deadly terrorist attack, involving a car carrying over 100 pounds of explosives being detonated next to a security convoy, killing 45 Indian paramilitary officers.

India named Maulana Masood Azhar, the leader of the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist group residing in Pakistan, as the person responsible for ordering the attack and accused Pakistan of harbouring and protecting terrorists.

In turn, Pakistan rejected the allegations of its involvement in the attack.