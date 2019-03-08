China Asks India & Pakistan to Move On, Strive for Lasting Peace - Reports

While taking credit for the de-escalation between Indian and Pakistan after the spike in tensions following a terror attack in Kashmir killing 40 Indian security personnel, China has advised India and Pakistan to “turn the page” on the current state of crisis and strive for long-term peace.

New Delhi (Sputnik): The advice was given by the Chinese Foreign Ministry during its annual press conference on the sidelines of an ongoing session of China's Parliament, the National People's Congress (NPC), reports The South China Morning Post.

"We advise both parties to quickly turn the page and seek a fundamental long term improvement in their relations," Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

China also appreciated the current measures being undertaken for the de-escalation of tension at the Indo-Pakistan border.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry also took the opportunity to underscore the deepening of trust between Beijing and New Delhi following the informal summit between President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Wuhan, central China, last year.

"It had not only created a new model of high-level interactions between our two countries, deepened trust between our leaders but set the direction for our relations," China's FM added.

"The priority now is to see that the strategic understanding reached by our leaders should go down to our people and become their common view through conscious efforts," Yi concluded.