Chinese FM Expresses Concern Over Indian-Pakistani Tensions - Beijing

BEIJING (Sputnik) – Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed his concern about increasing tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad in a telephone conversation with his Pakistani counterpart Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the wake of the recent standoff between the two states, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Qureshi called his Chinese counterpart late on Wednesday in order to brief him on the latest developments in the Pakistani-Indian row. Qureshi had expressed hope that China would continue playing a constructive role in de-escalating the existing tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad, the statement pointed out.

Wang Yi, in his turn, expressed hope that both sides would exercise restraint and would follow agreements to prevent the further escalation of the situation.

Moreover, Wang emphasized the need to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states, noting that seeing violations of principles of international relations was undesirable for Beijing.

This week, the tensions between India and Pakistan escalated as the two countries engaged in an air battle and lost jets in it. It followed an air strike by the Indian Air Force on what it said was a camp of the militant Jaish-e-Mohammad group, considered terrorist by India, which was located on the Pakistani soil across the Line of Control in the region.

India’s air raids in Pakistan followed a deadly terrorist attack by Jaish-e-Mohammad on the Indian paramilitary police force in Kashmir in mid-February.

New Delhi has accused Islamabad of supporting the militants and having a role in the incident.

Pakistan has rejected the allegations accused India of being responsible for human rights violations taking place in Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir is a region that has been disputed by India and Pakistan since 1947 when both countries gained independence from the British Empire. The two countries have gone through three wars over the region, but the conflict has not been resolved. The unstable situation in the region has led to the emergence of extremist groups.