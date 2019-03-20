Register
15:00 GMT +320 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian Air Force officials show a section of an exploded AMRAAM missile, said to be fired by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) F-16, during a joint press conference of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Army and Navy in New Delhi on February 28, 2019

    IAF to Buy More Air-to-Air Missiles Amid F-16 Deployment by Pakistan - Report

    © AFP 2018 / STR
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 21

    The Indo-Pak border has become a hot-bed of hostilities after the 14 February Pulwama terror incident. Indian fighter jets are doing patrol sorties on a continual basis in fully weaponised mode carrying air-to-air rockets.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): As combat air patrol missions continue near the Pakistani border, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has asked the defence ministry to procure additional air-to-air missiles for its fighter jets on urgent basis. A media report published by the Indian English daily Economic Times said that the fast track purchase has been sought because replenishment of missiles and other ammunition had been deemed necessary under the current scenario as Indian fighter jets have had to undertake additional sorties in fully-loaded mode.

    READ MORE: Indian Military Confirms Deploying NUCLEAR Subs as Tensions With Pakistan Flared

    "These missiles have a certain life, which is counted in terms of the age of the system in years. But when fighter jets are operationally deployed, the life of the missile depends on the number of sorties being undertaken. So we need fresh replenishments", the media report read citing top government sources.

    Pakistan has reportedly moved terror camps out of IAF reach to the country's far west region namely the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA). Its air force had been undertaking night patrol flights along the Indo-Pak border using its F-16s on a regular basis and its air defence network is also on continuous alert.

    Pakistani F-16 fighter jets (File)
    © AFP 2018 / AAMIR QURESHI
    India, Pakistan Planned Missile Strikes on Each Other During Standoff – Report
    India has in place its frontline fighter jets, including the Sukhoi Su-30MKIs and Mirage 2000s, for quick reaction in case hostilities escalate. The IAF has also increased fighter strength at its air bases in Jammu and Kashmir.

    "The F-16s have been placed all across Pakistani airbases and are still trained at us. They are continuing to undertake night flights and have their air defence network on alert", the newspaper report read citing its sources.

    Speaking about developments at ground level, defence sources have told Sputnik that night flights have been stopped. In addition, the total number of sorties per day has declined near the Line of Control (de facto border between the two nuclear armed nations) since Saturday. "Yes, regular combat air patrol missions are there. But it seems situation in terms of air patrol is more or less normal now", sources added.

    READ MORE: Media REVEALS Why India’s Su-30s Failed to Combat Pakistan’s F-16s in Dogfight

    Meanwhile, Pakistan has not yet opened its airspace for civilian traffic even though normal flying has resumed on the Indian side.

    India and Pakistan engaged in their first air clash in decades when on 26 February Indian fighter jets violated Pakistan's territorial integrity and conducted a "non military, pre-emptive" air strike in Balakot inside Pakistan to destroy infrastructure allegedly belonging to terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed. It was this jihadi outfit that had claimed responsibility for the Pulwama Attack on 14 February in which 40 Indian soldiers were killed.

     

     

    Related:

    Indian Air Force on High Alert After 2 Pakistani Jets Fly Near Border - Report
    Indian Air Force's Satellite Pics Prove Raid Into Pakistan Successful - Report
    Israeli Air Force Makes Air Strikes on Hamas Base in Gaza
    Indian Air Force Head: If We Dropped Bombs in Jungles, Why Did Pakistan Respond?
    Tags:
    sorties, air strike, missile, Pakistan Air Force, Indian Air Force, India, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Участница пляжного шоу Body Power Beach Show на Гоа, Индия
    Hot Sun, Hot Sand, Hot Babes: Body Power Beach Show in Goa Totally Nails It
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Crimea infographics
    Five Years Since Reunification With Russia: What Has Changed in Crimea?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse