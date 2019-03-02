Kim Proposed New US-DPRK Summit Following Meeting With Trump in Hanoi - Reports

The agency noted that Kim had also expressed his gratitude to Trump for the US president’s efforts during their successful talks and for the long journey he had made to Vietnam's capital Hanoi, where the summit had been held.
The outlet noted that the two leaders’ appreciation of their talks, both in the one-on-one and extended formats, and emphasized that significant progress had been made in the implementation of their commitment to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula, expressed at their first summit in Singapore last June.
Moreover, the material noted the constructive discussions held by the two leaders and the opening of a new era in US-North Korean relations.
The summit between Trump and Kim was held in Hanoi on Wednesday and Thursday. The meeting finished abruptly several hours before schedule without any agreement or declaration.
After the talks, North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho said his country had asked for partial US sanctions relief, which he called a "realistic" offer. Trump, in his turn, told reporters he had to walk away after Kim asked for a full sanctions removal upfront.
